A Cilgerran man will stand trial later this year after denying breaching a disqualification order by being in custody of a dog.
Max Huntley, of 13 Castell Corwg, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 25 March.
The 38-year-old pleaded not guilty to a charge of breaching a disqualification imposed after conviction by Swansea Crown Court on 14 March 2019 by having custody of a dog at his home address on 10 August last year.
Huntley is due to stand trial on the charge at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 14 May.
He was remanded on conditional bail by magistrates until that trial date.
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