A Carmarthenshire man has appeared in court to plead guilty to possession of a lock knife in Cardigan.
Jamie John, of 8 High Street, Bancyfelin, Carmarthen, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 21 January.
The 33-year-old pleaded guilty to possession of a lock knife in Cardigan on 3 January this year.
The case was adjourned and John is due to be sentenced for the offence at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 12 February.
He was remanded on unconditional bail until that date.
