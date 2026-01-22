Dyfed Powys Police’s Rural Crime Team are investigating an incident involving the illegal shooting of geese in Carmarthenshire. Two individuals, seen with a dog and firearm, are believed to be involved in the wildlife incident.
The incident is said to have occurred on Sunday, January 18, between 10 and 11am on the river bank close to Dryswlyn castle and Towy river in Carmarthen.
A spokesperson for Dyfed Powys Police said: “Police are keen to identify two persons seen in possession of a dog and firearm at the relevant time who are allegedly involved in the illegal shooting of geese during a prohibited day.”
If you have any information that could help enquiries, please get in touch with police via:
• Online at: https://orlo.uk/KRVUI
• Phoning: 101
Quote ref:26000052529 asking for PC 610 Ashleigh Jones RCT
Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org
