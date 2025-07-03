A Carno man has been remanded in custody by magistrates charged with sexual assault and stalking.
Jamie Turberfield, of Y Nyth, appeared before Welshpool Magistrates’ Court on 1 July.
The 30-year-old is charged with sexual assault of a woman between 1 May and 30 August 2023.
No plea was entered on that charge.
Turberfield pleaded guilty to a charge of stalking a woman between 11 May and 30 June this year by following her in his car and sending unwanted gifts and letters.
Turberfield was remanded in custody and is next due to appear before Welshpool Magistrates' Court on 22 July.
A provisional hearing has also been set for 1 August at Swansea Crown Court on the sexual assault charge.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.