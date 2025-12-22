A father and son who left a trail of misery across west Wales have been jailed for eight years for their part in a roofing scam.
Jim Janes and Thomas Michael Jim James targeted more than 48 homeowners across South and West Wales between 2020 and 2025.
Jim Janes and Thomas James pleaded guilty to fraudulent trading at Swansea Crown Court to six counts of fraudulent work and money laundering on 4 August, followed by a further count of fraud on 8 September.
Jim Janes, aged 57, worked alongside his son Thomas Michael Jim James, aged 37, both of Golwyg Yr haul, Llangadog, to orchestrate the fraud using a sophisticated network of sham roofing companies that exploited homeowners' trust and left dozens of homeowners with bills for tens of thousands of pounds.
The scam is estimated to have cost victims more than £500,000. This figure does not include repair costs for around half of the victims, many of whom cannot afford to fix their roofs. In one case, a victim was forced to sell his home after being unable to cover the costs.
The duo worked by quoting reasonable prices for small jobs, but once work began, would strip roofs unnecessarily, claim extensive damage had been discovered, and inflate costs dramatically.
In one case, a Pembrokeshire single mother paid over £71,000 for work that escalated from fixing two small leaks to an unnecessary chimney demolition and extensive roof replacement. When she questioned the escalating costs, she was shouted at and threatened.
Her home became uninhabitable, and she was left without heating through winter, surrounded by scaffolding that blocked access, rubbish piles attracting rodents and structural damage from poor workmanship. Rectifying the damage cost an additional £30,000.
In another case, a Carmarthen couple were charged over £12,000 for what began as essential repairs but escalated into repeated demands for more money. Their home was left surrounded by scaffolding, with an incomplete and unsafe roof rendering the property uninhabitable.
One partner was battling terminal cancer during this ordeal and was forced to use funds from his medical retirement to pay the roofing costs. The disruption caused severe distress, and the terminally ill partner died before the dispute was resolved, leaving their partner with financial devastation, an unsafe home, and the belief that the stress had hastened their loved one's death.
Throughout the investigation, victims described the process as extremely distressing and mentally exhausting.
The convictions also relate to money laundering charges as the investigation revealed that Jim Janes and Thomas James concealed their criminal proceeds by transferring large sums to family members' bank accounts. These family members then purchased property and land on the defendants' behalf, with assets placed in their names to avoid detection by authorities.
Lord Michael Bichard, Chair of National Trading Standards, said: "This sentence demonstrates that these crimes – and the aggressive and dishonest tactics used – will not be tolerated. I hope this sentence provides some semblance of justice for the victims.”
