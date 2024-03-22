The case against a 70-year-old charged with the sexual assault of a girl under the age of 13 at a Borth holiday park has been adjourned again by magistrates.
Richard Hamilton, of 24 George Chetwood Court, Dawley, Telford, is charged with assaulting a girl under 13 by touching at Brynowen Holiday Centre on 11 June 2022.
He was first due to appear before Aberystwyth magistrates on 31 January but the case was adjourned after magistrates heard Hamilton had been admitted to hospital.
Hamilton was then due to appear on 5 March, but the case was adjourned again as the court heard he remained in hospital.
The case was again adjourned on 20 March and is now due to be heard on 1 May.