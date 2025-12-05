A 43-year-old man has died and a 38-year-old arrested following a road traffic collision near Bala.
Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision, which took place on Wednesday, 3 December.
Police received a report shortly after 11.40pm that a man had been struck whilst walking on the A494 in Llanfor.
The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.
A 38-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Andrew Gibson said: “I share my deepest condolences with the man’s family at this incredibly difficult time.
“I am appealing to anyone who was driving along the A494 on Wednesday 3 December, between the hours of 11pm and 12am, and who may have relevant dash-cam footage, to come forward as soon as possible.
“Any information, no matter how small, could be vital to the investigation.”
Anyone with information is urged to contact North Wales Police via the website or by calling 101, quoting incident number 25000989380.
