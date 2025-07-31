A Felindre Farchog drug driver has been banned from the road for three years by magistrates.
Africa Thorpe, of Dyffryn, Henllan, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 30 July.
The court heard that the 23-year-old was stopped by police while driving a Peugeot 307 on the B4459 near Cenarth on 7 April this year.
Roadside swipes and laboratory testing showed ketamine in Thorpe’s blood exceeding the specified limit.
Magistrates disqualified Thorpe – who pleaded guilty to the charge at the hearing - from driving for 36 months.
Thorpe was also handed a fine of £120.
Thorpe must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £48.
