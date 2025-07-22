Police in Gwynedd are appealing for help to find a missing 69-year old.
North Wales Police Gwynedd South said: “We have concerns for 69-year-old Antony who was reported missing on Friday 18th July.
“He was last seen during the afternoon on Friday in Llan Ffestiniog at around 2pm.
“Antony is described to be wearing a dark coloured short sleeve t-shirt, navy blue jacket, blue jeans and black shoes. “He is around 6ft in height, short white hair and a stubble, and may be wearing glasses.
“Antony also has links to the West Midlands and Dorset.
“Any sightings of Anthony, or any information to his whereabouts should be reported via 101 quoting the log number 51448.”
