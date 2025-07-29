Police are appealing for help to find a missing 26-year-old man.
North Wales Police shared photographs of Christian on social media.
A post alongside them reads: “The 26-year-old is missing and has not been since around 1pm Thursday, 24 July.
“He was last seen in the Corwen area but is known to walk long distances and could be anywhere in North Wales.
“Christian is described to be of a slim build, around 5ft8 tall with brown/blond hair.
“He is not believed to have a beard as pictured but may have some facial hair.
“Anyone who thinks they might have seen Christian or has any information about his whereabouts, please contact us on 101, or via the website, using itrace reference number 51493.”
