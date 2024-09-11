A Cenarth man who was caught driving while almost three times over the legal drink drive limit has been banned from the road for two years.
Mathew Millichap, of 21 Penlan Holiday Village, appeared before Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on 10 September.
The court heard the 47-year-old was stopped by police while driving a Subaru Outback on the B4332 at Cenarth on 24 August this year.
Roadside and police station breath tests showed that Millichap had 99 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35.
Magistrates disqualified Millichap from driving for 24 months and handed him a community order to include 180 hours of unpaid work.
He must also pay costs of £85 and a £114 surcharge.