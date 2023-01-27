A CENARTH man has been banned from the road for six months after being caught driving at 50mph through a north Pembrokeshire village.
George Oliver Robinson, of 70 Penlan Holiday Village, was clocked driving a BMW 116d at 50mph on the 30mph-limit B4333 through Hermon near Crymych on 26 July last year, Llanelli magistrates heard on 25 January.
The 22-year-old was handed six penalty points and disqualified from driving by magistrates for six months under the totting procedure.
Robinson was also fined £153 and must pay £110 costs and a £61 surcharge.