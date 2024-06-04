A Cenarth woman has been handed a suspended prison term and been banned from keeping horses for 10 years after being found guilty of causing unnecessary suffering to 14 horses.
Rebecca Edwards, of Tan y Banc, had pleaded not guilty to five charges of causing unnecessary suffering to horses at a hearing last year and appeared for trial at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on 28 May.
The 35-year-old was found guilty of causing unnecessary suffering to 14 horses between 24 February and 24 March at Tan y Banc this year.
She faced three separate charges of “failing to investigate and address very poor body conditions” of an infected wound, dental disease and ulcerations in three of the horses.
She was found guilty of one and the latter two were dismissed.
She was also found guilty of failing to provide adequate nutrition for the animal needs, a suitable environment, farrier attention when needed, dental treatment when required, veterinary treatment when required, and preventative treatment for lice.
Magistrates sentenced Edwards to a total of 16 weeks in prison suspended for 18 months and banned her from owning horses for 10 years.
She must also pay £800 costs and a surcharge of £154.