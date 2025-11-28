A new collaboration will see £180,000 spent on restoration work in Eryri in a bid to tackle flooding.
The National Trust and Admiral have joined forces, and investment from Admiral Group’s Green Fund Initiative will allow them to restore vital landscapes and raise awareness of how nature-based solutions can help tackle the growing threat of flooding.
Working at the very peak of Eryri’s vast Migneint plateau, this ambitious project will restore around 12 hectares of the most severely eroded peatland at Waen Fraith over the next three years.
Michelle Leavesley, Chief Sustainability Officer at Admiral Group, said: “We’re investing in natural flood management solutions to strengthen flood resilience for people and nature.
“Protecting people’s homes means taking action beyond insurance by building understanding and resilience to the impact of changing climate and extreme weather events.
“This partnership is a perfect example of how we live our purpose, helping more people look after their future, while making a real difference for communities and the environment.”
National Trust Cymru Peatland Officer Iago Thomas said: “Blanket bogs are unsung climate heroes. They lock away carbon, regulate water flow, and support rare wildlife. But in this upland environment where there is no protection from more frequent and extreme rainfall or strong winds the peat is at huge risk of erosion.
“When peat dries out and erodes, it releases carbon into the atmosphere and worsens flooding downstream. The Migneint feeds tributaries that flow into the Afon Conwy, which can flood communities downstream in the Conwy Valley during heavy rain.
“By rewetting the bog, we will literally see the trickle-down impact of it all, with the land absorbing more water like a sponge, slowing water flow, reducing carbon emissions, and creating thriving habitats. The restored habitat will benefit species like curlew, a wading bird in steep decline, which requires softer ground for their young to make it easier for them to feed, as well as invertebrates like dragon flies which need areas of open water. Restoring peat really is a nature-based solution with real-world impact.”
Contractors are reshaping the land by reprofiling peat hags, building peat dams, and creating ponds to raise water levels. These interventions will encourage the return of sphagnum moss, a water-loving plant that kickstarts the healing process and helps form new peat. As vegetation returns, surface roughness increases, further aiding water retention to help reduce flooding downstream.
To boost this regrowth, volunteers, including youngsters from Gwersyll yr Urdd Glan-llyn, will join the effort, transplanting thousands of sphagnum moss plug plants sourced from elsewhere on the site.
“Blanket bogs like the Migneint quietly deliver huge benefits for nature, climate and people,” Iago added. “Thanks to Admiral Group’s generous support, we’re taking action to restore this precious habitat; reducing carbon emissions, improving water quality, and helping wildlife thrive. It’s a fantastic example of how partnerships can drive positive change for people and the environment.”
The project builds on years of restoration work across the Migneint through the Uwch Conwy project, and contributes to the long-term vision for the Special Area of Conservation.
