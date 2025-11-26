Postcards from Ceredigion Archives have inspired an artistic workshop on Thursday, 4 December.
The Paint a Postcard Paint-along will be led by artist Ty Tyler, so if you have you always fancied painting but don’t know where to start, why not go along to the beginner friendly event.
You’ll be guided to create a beautiful painting to take home, inspired by the postcards in Ceredigion Archives’ collections.
All equipment is provided for the easy-to-follow workshop, and a supportive, relaxed environment means anyone can create something wonderful.
Go to the meeting room in Rhydypennau hall from 7pm-9pm and give it a go!
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.