A NEW Quay farmer who failed to isolate cows when bovine tuberculosis (TB) was suspected has been fined £9,000.
Anthony Brunt, of Coybal Farm, appeared before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 14 September.
The court heard that the 72-year-old failed to comply with a notice under the Tuberculosis (Wales) Order 2010 on 10 November 2021 to isolate nine cows on the farm after veterinary inspectors said there was an “affected or suspected animal” on the site.
Brunt pleaded guilty to four charges of failing to comply with the notice, including one of failing to comply with requirements for “facilitating their removal for slaughter.”
Magistrates fined Brunt a total of £9,000.
He must also pay prosecution costs of £7.000 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £190.