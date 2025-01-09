A man from a village in Ceredigion will appear at Crown Court later this month, after admitting to burglary at a Grade II listed building in Tenby.
Thirty-one-year-old Mark Brook of Brynheulwen in Blaenannerch, apepared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Thursday, January 2, to face charges of burglary of a dwelling with intent to steal.
It was alleged that the defendant had entered the Grade II listed Frogmore House located on the seaside town’s Lower Frog Street as a trespasser with intent to steal from the property.
Brook pleaded guilty to the charge; and the case was subsequently transferred to Swansea Crown Court, where he will face sentencing on Thursday, January 23.
The defendant was granted bail until the next court hearing.