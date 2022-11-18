Ceredigion man denies heroin supply charge
Saturday 19th November 2022 5:00 pm
Llanelli Magistrates Court (Cambrian News )
A Cardigan man is set to stand trial after he appeared in court to plead not guilty to a charge of possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply.
Daniel Meyler, of 8 William Terrace, appeared before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 9 November.
The 40-year-old pleaded not guilty to possession of 11.7 grams of heroin with intent to supply at Carmarthen on 16 October last year.
Meyler is next due to appear at Swansea Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 24 November.
He was remanded on unconditional bail until that hearing date.
