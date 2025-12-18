PENPARC Young Farmers Club held a Christmas Tractor Run on Monday evening to raise money for charity.

The event saw a number of tractors and other vehicles, decorated in festive lights, take part in a parade from Penparc YFC's HQ at Ystafell Berkley meeting rooms through the town of Cardigan taking in local housing estates. They also visited the communities of Gwbert and Y Ferwig.

Members of Penparc YFC sang festive carols onboard their Christmas trailer
Members of Penparc YFC sang festive carols onboard their Christmas trailer (Stuart Ladd)

Members of the club performed Christmas songs and carols onboard a specially decorated trailer.

Santa and his helpers also handed out sweet treats to children.

The vehicles were decorated with colourful lights
The vehicles were decorated with colourful lights (Stuart Ladd)

The event raised money for the Wales Air Ambulance charity.

Photos by Stuart Ladd.

The parade included YFC members on their festive trailer singing Christmas songs and carols
The parade included YFC members on their festive trailer singing Christmas songs and carols (Stuart Ladd)
One of the brightly decorated tractors in the parade
One of the brightly decorated tractors in the parade (Stuart Ladd)
Chrmstias cardigan
Everyone got into the festive spirit (Stuart Ladd)
The tractor run was raising money for the Wales Air Ambulance charity
The tractor run was raising money for the Wales Air Ambulance charity (Stuart Ladd)
YFC members onbaord their festive trailer
YFC members onboard their festive trailer (Stuart Ladd)
Tractors prade through Cardigan town centre
Tractors parade through Cardigan town centre (Stuart Ladd)