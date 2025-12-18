PENPARC Young Farmers Club held a Christmas Tractor Run on Monday evening to raise money for charity.
The event saw a number of tractors and other vehicles, decorated in festive lights, take part in a parade from Penparc YFC's HQ at Ystafell Berkley meeting rooms through the town of Cardigan taking in local housing estates. They also visited the communities of Gwbert and Y Ferwig.
Members of the club performed Christmas songs and carols onboard a specially decorated trailer.
Santa and his helpers also handed out sweet treats to children.
The event raised money for the Wales Air Ambulance charity.
Photos by Stuart Ladd.
