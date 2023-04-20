A MAN has been remanded in custody ahead of sentening after admitting making an indecent image of a child and attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child.
David Williams, of no fixed abode, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 19 April.
The 61-year-old indicated a plea of guilty to attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child in Ceredigion on 20 December 2021.
He also admitted making an indecent category C image of a child in Ceredigion on 21 January 2021.
Williams also pleaded guilty to breaching a sexual harm prevention order by creating a social media account on a mobile phone between 10 November and 22 January 2021.
Williams was remanded in custody by magistrates ahead of a sentencing hearing.
Williams is next due to appear before Swansea Crown Court on 3 May.