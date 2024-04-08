A CEREDIGION police officer has denied sexually assaulting a woman by penetration.
Detective Constable Sam Garside, appeared before Swansea Crown Court on Monday morning.
The alleged assault was reported to have happened whilst the officer was off duty on 3 December 2021.
Garside has been suspended from duties with the Ceredigion division of Dyfed-Powys Police since July 2023
A trial date has been set for 25 November at Swansea Crown Court.
Speaking earlier this year, senior investigating officer Huw Davies said: “This is a serious allegation, and I recognise it will cause concern among our communities.
“I would like to give an assurance that swift action was taken when the allegation was made, and we now await the result of the criminal justice process.”