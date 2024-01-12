A Ceredigion sex offender has admitted a slew of breaches of a sexual harm prevention order and still faces a charge of making indecent images of children.

Ifan Evans, of Brynawel, Cross Inn, Llanon, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 10 January.

The 36-year-old is accused of making two category C indecent images of a child in Ceredigion between 25 December 2021 and 27 May 2022.

No plea was entered on that charge at the hearing.

Ifan Evans
Ifan Evans outside Aberystwyth Justice Centre on Wednesday (Cambrian News)

Evans did admit seven breaches of a sexual harm prevention order imposed on him for previous making and possessing indecent images offences by Swansea Crown Court on 30 May 2018.

He indicated a plea of guilty to breaching the order by creating and accessing a Telegram account between 23 November 2021 and 20 May 2022; creating and accessing an Instagram account between 5 June 2021 and 17 April 2022; creating a Discord account on 3 May 2022; using the Facebook Messenger app between 11 September 2021 and 30 April 2022; and using the Instagram and Messenger app between 13 September 2022 and 7 February 2023.

Evans also admitted a charge of failing to make his mobile phone available for inspection on 8 February 2023.

A charge of breaching the sexual harm prevention order by using an alias online between 11 September 2021 and 30 April 2022 was withdrawn and replaced by a charge of failing to comply with notifications requirement of the sex offender’s register for the same offence.

Evans indicated a plea of guilty to that offence.

Ifan Evans
An archive image of Ifan Evans (Cambrian News)

Evans is next due to appear at Swansea Crown Court on 9 February for a trial and preparation hearing on the indecent images charge.

He will be sentenced on the other eight charges following any trial.

Evans was remanded on unconditional bail until that date.