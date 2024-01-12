A Ceredigion sex offender has admitted a slew of breaches of a sexual harm prevention order and still faces a charge of making indecent images of children.
Ifan Evans, of Brynawel, Cross Inn, Llanon, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 10 January.
The 36-year-old is accused of making two category C indecent images of a child in Ceredigion between 25 December 2021 and 27 May 2022.
No plea was entered on that charge at the hearing.
Evans did admit seven breaches of a sexual harm prevention order imposed on him for previous making and possessing indecent images offences by Swansea Crown Court on 30 May 2018.
He indicated a plea of guilty to breaching the order by creating and accessing a Telegram account between 23 November 2021 and 20 May 2022; creating and accessing an Instagram account between 5 June 2021 and 17 April 2022; creating a Discord account on 3 May 2022; using the Facebook Messenger app between 11 September 2021 and 30 April 2022; and using the Instagram and Messenger app between 13 September 2022 and 7 February 2023.
Evans also admitted a charge of failing to make his mobile phone available for inspection on 8 February 2023.
A charge of breaching the sexual harm prevention order by using an alias online between 11 September 2021 and 30 April 2022 was withdrawn and replaced by a charge of failing to comply with notifications requirement of the sex offender’s register for the same offence.
Evans indicated a plea of guilty to that offence.
Evans is next due to appear at Swansea Crown Court on 9 February for a trial and preparation hearing on the indecent images charge.
He will be sentenced on the other eight charges following any trial.
Evans was remanded on unconditional bail until that date.