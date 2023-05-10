A CWMANN man has appeared in court charged with three child sex offences.
Jonathan Strain, of 5 Treherbert Street, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 10 May.
The 36-year-old is charged with attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child, attempting to cause a child under 13 to look at sexual images, and inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity.
All three offences are alleged to have occurred in Lampeter between 12 October 2021 and 9 February 2022.
Strain is next due to appear at Swansea Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 7 June.
He was remanded on conditional bail until that hearing date.