A Llanidloes man has been remanded in custody by magistrates after appearing in court charged with attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child and twice breaching a sexual harm order.
Connor Friel, of 8 Llys Nant, Brook Street, appeared before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 22 September.
The 25-year-old is charged with attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child in Llanidloes between 8 and 20 September this year, along with two charges of breaching a risk of sexual harm order imposed by Mold Crown Court.
Friel is the subject of a sexual harm prevention order after being placed on the sex offenders’ register in November 2020 after being found guilty to possession of indecent images of children at Mold Crown Court.
Friel is next due to appear before Mold Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 23 October.
He was remanded in custody until that date.