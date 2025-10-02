A Cilcennin man will stand trial next month after denying a charge of assault.

Nathaniel De Vere, of Maes Yr Awel, Tyglyn Lodge, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 1 October.

The 54-year-old pleaded not guilty to assaulting Michael Williams in Cilcennin on 2 April.

De Vere is due to stand trial on the charge at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 27 November.

He was remanded on unconditional bail until that date.