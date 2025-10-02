A Cilcennin man will stand trial next month after denying a charge of assault.
Nathaniel De Vere, of Maes Yr Awel, Tyglyn Lodge, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 1 October.
The 54-year-old pleaded not guilty to assaulting Michael Williams in Cilcennin on 2 April.
De Vere is due to stand trial on the charge at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 27 November.
He was remanded on unconditional bail until that date.
