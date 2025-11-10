A Pontrhydfendigaid man has been cleared of a charge of assaulting a police officer in Aberystwyth following a trial at Swansea Crown Court.
Simon Gorman, of 8 Cwrt y Wern, first appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 6 November last year.
The 41-year-old was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm on Pc Clegg in Aberystwyth on 26 November 2023.
No plea was entered at the initial hearing, but Mr Gorman pleaded not guilty to the charge when he appeared before Swansea Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 6 December last year.
Mr Gorman was found not guilty of the charge following a trial at Swansea Crown Court on 3 June.
