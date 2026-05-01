A Cilgerran man who was caught driving in Cardigan after his driving licence revoked on account of disability.
Llanelli Magistrates’ Court heard on 29 April that Piers Garner, of Fronhaul, Church Street, was caught driving on Priory Street in Cardigan on 13 January.
Checks showed that Garner’s driving licence was revoked on account of disability on 24 June last year.
Garner, who did not enter a plea or appear at the hearing, was found guilty by magistrates in his absence.
Magistrates handed Garner a fine of £180 and endorsed his driving record with six penalty points.
He must also pay prosecution costs of £130 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £72.
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