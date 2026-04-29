A Penrhyndeudraeth man caught in charge of a car while more than twice the legal limit has been fined by magistrates.
William McKenzie, of 9 Church Street, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 27 April.
The 25-year-old pleaded guilty to a charge of being in charge of a Ford Fiesta while above the alcohol limit on Church Street on 4 April this year.
The court heard that roadside and police station breath testing showed that that McKenzie had 89 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
Magistrates handed McKenzie a fine of £307 and endorsed his driving record with 10 penalty points.
He must also pay £85 costs and a victim fund surcharge of £123.
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