A Cilgerran man with a “blatant disregard for court orders” will be sentenced at Crown Court for breaching a suspended sentence order.

Jack Williams, of 2 Lon Cardi Bach, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 29 May.

The 22-year-old admitted breaching the requirements of a suspended sentence order made by Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 5 December last year by failing to attend unpaid work on 8 April and a planned probation appointment on 14 April.

The court heard that Williams has “repeatedly breaching his suspended sentence order” and “demonstrated a blatant disregard for court orders.”

He is due to be sentenced at Swansea Crown Court on 19 June and was remanded in custody by magistrates until that hearing date.