A Comins Coch man has been fined and handed a community order after appearing in court to plead guilty to stealing Hot Wheels cars from a toy shop in Wrexham.
Christopher Price, of 15 Clawdd Helyg, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 23 January.
The 35-year-old pleaded guilty to stealing various sets of Hot Wheels toy cars from Smyths Toys Superstore on Island Green Retail Park on 7 September last year.
Magistrates handed Price a fine of £120 and made him the subject of a 12 month community order to include up to 15 days of rehabilitation activities.
No order was made by magistrates for compensation for the store.
Price must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85.