A Barmouth woman has been fined by magistrates for stealing prescription-strength painkillers.
April Lock, of 1 Moss Bank, King Edward Street, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 2 December.
The 30-year-old pleaded guilty to stealing 200 prescription-strength painkiller Zapain tablets belonging to Caroline Mikuta in Barmouth on 1 July this year.
Magistrates handed Lock a fine of £120.
She must also pay court costs of £85 as well as compensation.
