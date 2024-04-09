A Comins Coch man who was caught stealing from an Aberystwyth clothes shop three times in under a month has been fined by magistrates.
Christopher Price, of 15 Clawdd Helyg, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 4 April.
The 35-year-old admitted four charges of thefts from a shop at the hearing, including three thefts from the same store.
The court heard that on 15 December last year he stole two pairs of walking boots and a fleece to the value of £126.97 from Mountain Warehouse on the Rheidol Retail Park.
The same day Price stole a bottle of CBD oil and Proceive tablets worth £74.94 from Holland & Barrett on Great Darkgate Street.
A week later on 22 December, Price again stole from Mountain Warehouse, this time a child’s coat worth £159.99.
Price again stole from Mountain Warehouse on 13 January this year, stealing two women’s fleeces, a woman’s coat and a pair of boots to the value of £204.97.
Magistrates handed Price a fine of £120.
Price was also ordered to pay full compensation to Mountain Warehouse of £491.93 along with compensation to Holland & Barrett of £74.94.
He must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85.