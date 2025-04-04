A 22-year-old has been handed a community order after admitting inflicting grievous bodily harm on a man in Aberystwyth.
Ben Ibrahim, whose address was given in court as 34 Pall Mall, Liverpool, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 2 April.
Ibrahim pleaded guilty to a charge of inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent on Rhydian Jones on Pier Street in Aberystwyth on 1 December last year.
Magistrates made Ibrahim the subject of a 12 month community order to include 260 hours of unpaid work.
Magistrates also ordered him to pay £4,500 in compensation to Mr Jones.
Ibrahim must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £114.