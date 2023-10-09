Cody Goodall, of 7 Sheel Street, Crewe, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 4 October.
The 26-year-old pleaded guilty to assaulting Zia Davies in Machynlleth on 6 September.
Goodall also admitted damaging property belonging to Miss Davies on the same date.
He was handed an 18 month community order to include an alcohol treatment programme and rehabilitation activities.
Goodall was also fined £120 and must pay compensation of £425.
He must also pay costs of £85 and a surcharge to fund victim services of £114.