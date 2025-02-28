A Machynlleth man has been handed a community order after being found guilty of assaulting a woman at Machynlleth leisure centre.
David Williams, of Flat 1A, Milkbar, 17-19 Penrallt Street, appeared for sentencing before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 26 February.
The 47-year-old had denied assaulting Sara Thomas at Machynlleth Leisure Centre on 21 May last year but was found guilty following a trial on 23 January.
Williams also admitted a charge of failing to surrender to bail by missing a previous court hearing.
Magistrates handed Williams a community order to include 12 months of alcohol treatment, 80 hours of unpaid work and rehabilitation activity days.
Williams was also made the subject of a restraining order and must pay £50 compensation and £650 costs.