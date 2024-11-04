An Aberystwyth man has been handed a community order after admitting making racially aggravated threats of violence.
Gareth Stephenson, of 5 Cysgod y Gwynt, St James’s Square, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 1 November.
The 35-year-old admitted a charge of racially aggravated fear of violence towards Omachi Machie and Natalia During on Queen Street in Aberystwyth on 31 October.
Stephenson also admitted damaging a downstairs glass window of a building on Queen Street in Aberystwyth on the same day.
A charge of threatening behaviour was withdrawn.
Magistrates handed Stephenson a 12 month community order to include 200 hours of unpaid work and rehabilitation activities.
He must also pay compensation of £180, costs of £85 and a £114 surcharge.