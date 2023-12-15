A TENBY man who was found in possession of four grams of cocaine and resisted a police officer in the Domino’s Pizza branch in Aberystwyth has been handed a community order.
Dean Duffy, of 24 Newell Hill, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 13 December.
The 28-year-old pleaded guilty to obstructing Pc Day at the Domino’s Pizza branch on Alexandra Road on 3 October.
Duffy was found in possession of four grams of cocaine and pleaded guilty to the drug possession charge.
Duffy was handed a community order to include drug rehabilitation and testing.
He must also pay costs of £85.