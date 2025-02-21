A Llechryd woman who committed fraud by impersonating a woman to withdraw more than £1,000 in cash from a bank in Cardigan has been handed a community order.
Tina Howard, of 27A, Glanant, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court for sentencing on 19 February.
The 31-year-old admitted four counts of fraud by false representation, and one charge of attempting to commit fraud by false representation at a hearing in January.
The court heard that Howard impersonated Kay Smith at the HSBC branch on High Street in Cardigan on four occasions between 28 June and 15 July last year, withdrawing a total of £1,100.
Howard was handed a community order to include a 56 day alcohol ban, mental health treatment and rehabilitation activities.