A St Dogmaels man who stole from five different shops has been handed a community order.
Andrew O’Connell, of 21 Maeshyfryd, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 19 February.
The 38-year-old pleaded guilty to stealing perfume and an electric toothbrush from Boots in Cardigan on 9 December, toys from B&M in Haverfordwest on 6 December, and electrical items from the B&M store in Cardigan on 27 December.
On 5 February, O’Connell stole groceries from the Premier Store in St Dogmaels, while he stole food from Morrisons in Newcastle Emlyn on 10 February.
On 15 February he stole vapes and steaks from Home Bargains in Cardigan.
He was given a community order to include drug treatment and must pay £348.26 in compensation.
