In 2021, Machynlleth lost a family establishment that had served the community with fresh cuts for over 60 years.
However hope may now be on the horizon after a new butcher has teased that it may be opening a new store.
Camrbian Butchers and Farm Shop in Newtown only established a year ago serving ethically sourced meat and seasonal produce, but has since developed a loyal customer base.
To build on their success, the business has recently announced they are expanding with a new store in Machynlleth, opening next month.
“We’re incredibly grateful for the support we’ve received from our customers and the wider community over the past year,” said Anthony Pryce. “Reaching our first anniversary feels like a huge milestone, and it’s thanks to the people who have backed us from day one, from local farmers to regular customers who share our passion for quality food.”
The new Machynlleth store on the main high street will offer a full butchery counter and farm shop selection, as well as an in-house cafe to allow customers to enjoy freshly prepared food using their produce, from “hearty breakfasts and lunches to our very own Artisan Pies”.
“The Machynlleth shop and café is a natural next step for us,” Anthony added. “It allows us to serve another fantastic community and to bring our produce to life in a new way, through freshly cooked food that reflects what we stand for.”
Many were dismayed when William Lloyd Williams & Sons closed in 2021 after serving the community since 1959.
William Lloyd Williams MBE decided to hang up his white coat and cleaver that summer to take on the role of vice president for the Football Association of Wales.
