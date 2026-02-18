A Fairbourne man who stole vodka and a dog lead and collar from shops in Porthmadog has been handed a community order by magistrates.
Benjamin Sidwell, of 7 Glan y Mor, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 16 February.
The 33-year-old pleaded guilty at the hearing to stealing a bottle of vodka from Tesco in Porthmadog on 5 September last year.
He also admitted stealing a red dog lead and dog collar from the Woof n Roll store in Porthmadog on 15 September.
Magistrates handed Sidwell a 12 month community order to include 40 hours of unpaid work.
He was also ordered to pay a total of £66.98 in compensation.
No order was made for costs.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.