A man has been handed a conditional discharge by magistrates after admitting damaging a window at Borth community gardens.
Michael Plummer, of 15 Prescott Avenue, Stafford, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 15 October.
The 54-year-old pleaded guilty to damaging a glass window belonging to Borth community gardens on 4 July this year.
Magistrates handed Plummer a six month conditional discharge and ordered him to pay £136 in compensation.
He must also pay £85 costs and a £26 surcharge.
