A CORRIS man has been handed a suspended six month jail term after appearing in court to admit possession of two knives in a public place.
Liam Williams, of 1 Idris Street, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 1 June.
The 34-year-old pleaded guilty to possessing a small knife with a brown handle and a large kitchen knife with a black handle at Corris on 28 March this year.
Magistrates sentenced Williams to six months in prison but suspended the jail term for 12 months as there was a “real prospect of rehabilitation.”
Williams was ordered to undergo six months of alcohol treatment along with up to 20 days of rehabilitation activities.
Magistrates ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the two knives.
Williams must also pay prosecution costs of £85 and a surcharge of £154.