A Cribyn man who pleaded guilty to driving with cannabis in his system has been banned from the road by magistrates for a year.
Oliver Jones, of Penlan Ganol, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 12 June.
The court heard that the 38-year-old was stopped by police while he was driving a Ssangyong Rexton on the A485 at Llanllwni on 3 February this year.
Roadside swipes and laboratory tests showed that Jones had cannabis in his blood, exceeding the specified limit.
Magistrates disqualified Jones from driving for 12 months.
Jones was also handed a fine of £219.
He must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £88.