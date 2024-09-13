A Cross Inn man has been found guilty following a trial of assaulting a woman in Adpar.
Oliver Evans, of Haulwen, appeared for trial before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 12 September.
The 31-year-old pleaded not guilty at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court earlier this year to assaulting Abigail Jones in Adpar on 7 July.
He was found guilty by magistrates following the trial.
Evans also denied damaging a picture frame, baby bouncer, high chair and plastic bin belonging to Miss Jones during the same incident.
That offence was withdrawn.
Magistrates adjourned the case for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.
Evans is due to be sentenced at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 2 October and was remanded on conditional bail until that date.