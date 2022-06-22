Crown Court for knife charge

A TREFECHAN man will face a Crown Court trial later this year after appearing in court to deny charges of weapons possession.

Stephen Pugh Jones, of 32 Gerddi’r Ffynnon, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 22 June.

The 51-year-old pleaded not guilty to possessing a knuckle duster and not guilty to possessing a “large combat style knife” during an incident at Dinas House on Penparcau Road in Aberystwyth on Monday, 30 May this year.

Pugh Jones did plead guilty to possessing a flick knife, also on 30 May, in Trefechan.

Pugh Jones is next due to appear for trial at Swansea Crown Court on 20 July.

He will also be sentenced for the flick knife possession offence at that hearing.