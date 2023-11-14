A man who went on a theft spree in Aberystwyth that included stealing a charity collection box and the burglary of the same guest house twice on consecutive days has been remanded in custody ahead of sentencing in Crown Court.
Patrick Johnson, of 32 Spout Way, Telford, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 8 November.
The 28-year-old had entered guilty pleas to a slew of charges at an earlier hearing.
Johnson pleaded guilty to stealing a charity collection box from Tesco on 23 October.
He also admitted stealing a jacket worth £160 from the Mountain Warehouse store on the Rheidol Retail Park on 24 October.
Johnson entered guilty pleas to two counts of burglary at Maes y Môr Guest House on Bath Street over two days.
On 22 October Johnson stole bottles and a safe, while the following day he stole cans, a bluetooth speaker and room keys.
Johnson also admitted ‘going equipped for theft’ after being found with pliers, tin foil and gloves to use for ‘the shoplifting of goods from retail outlets’.
He also admitted being in possession of an imitation flint lock pistol in Aberystwyth’s Wetherspoon pub on 27 October.
Johnson will be sentenced at Swansea Crown Court on 29 November and was remanded in custody until that date.