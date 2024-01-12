A Crymych man has been banned from the road for more than three years by magistrates after appearing in court to admit a charge of drink driving.
Daniel Phillips, of 32 Maesyfrenni, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 3 January.
Magistrates heard that the 38-year-old was stopped by police while he was driving a car on Heol Bedw in Henllan on 17 December last year.
Roadside and police station breath tests showed that Phillips had 57 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
Magistrates disqualified Phillips from driving for 39 months.
Phillips was also handed a fine of £461.
Phillips must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £184.