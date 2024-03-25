A Porthmadog man has been handed a suspended prison sentence, been banned from taking alcohol, barred from a Bangor night club and told to pay £1,500 in compensation after appearing in court to admit a charge of inflicting grievous bodily harm.
Osian Humphrey-Williams, of Flat 12, Cwrt Coffa, High Street, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 18 March.
The 23-year-old pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm on Cai Thomas at the Trilogy nightclub in Bangor on 10 April last year.
The court heard that the “unprovoked attack” was committed while Humphrey-Williams was drunk, and that it was “so serious that only a custodial sentence can be justified.”
Magistrates sentenced him to 18 weeks in prison, suspended for 18 months.
Magistrates suspended the sentence because of Humphrey-Williams’ “limited previous convictions” and that “there is a realistic prospect of rehabilitation.”
Humphrey-Williams was also handed an alcohol abstinence order for 60 days, and banned from entering the Trilogy nightclub in Bangor for six months.
He must also undertake up to 30 days of rehabilitation activities as part of a community order.
He was ordered to pay compensation to the victim of £1,500.
Humphrey-Williams must also pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £154.