A man whose behaviour was so threatening that it “resulted in the evacuation of other residents” at a house in Aberystwyth has been jailed.
Daniel Harris, of no fixed abode, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 20 March.
The 35-year-old had initially pleaded not guilty to using threatening behaviour at 9 Corporation Street on Aberystwyth on 25 May last year but changed his plea to guilty ahead of a trial.
Magistrates jailed Harris for eight weeks saying the offence was “so serious that only a custodial sentence can be justified” because Harris made “serious threats” and his “abusive behaviour in the presence of others resulted in the evacuation of other residents.”
Harris must also pay £85 prosecution costs.